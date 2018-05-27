Rockets vs. Warriors: James Harden finally sinks 3-pointer after 22 straight misses from downtown

It's rare to see James Harden go cold with his shooting, but even the greatest players can have random moments where they struggle with their shot. For Harden, those struggles traveled across multiple games in the Western Conference finals. Going all the way back to Game 4, Harden had an absurd 22 straight missed shots from 3-point range.

Going into Game 6, it just felt like Harden had to make a shot eventually. How could such a great scorer go this long without making a shot from deep? He missed his first two attempts, but finally managed to hit one on his third try in the first quarter. He must have had a feeling when he shot it because confidence was just oozing out of his follow-through.

Now that Harden has broken that rough streak he can stick to just focusing on basketball. He'll never admit it, but there's no way that his consecutive misses weren't at least somewhere in his head. He's great enough as a player to where he can shoot his way out of a slump.

He finished the first quarter with 14 points and two makes from deep. Not a bad bounce back after he scored 19 points in Game 5 without making a single shot from deep.