Rockets vs. Warriors odds, Game 4: Legendary handicapper locks in picks for 2018 NBA playoffs

Behind a breakout performance from Stephen Curry, the Golden State Warriors routed the Houston Rockets in Game 3 of the NBA's Western Conference finals. On Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET, Golden State has chance to take firm control of the series when it hosts Houston in Game 4 at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California.

The Warriors are 8.5-point sportsbook favorites in the 2018 NBA playoffs, with the over-under for total points scored set at 223.5.

Before picking either side, you need to read what legendary sports prognosticator Hammerin' Hank Goldberg has to say. Goldberg, the renowned handicapper who began his sports-industry career as a ghost writer for Jimmy "The Greek" Snyder, has devoted his life to providing picks and analysis for a variety of sports, including basketball.

In Game 3, Goldberg accurately predicted a 30-point game for Curry and recommended a play on the favored Warriors. Curry, who had struggled in the first two contests, delivered with 35 points and the Warriors rolled to a 126-85 victory. Anyone who followed Goldberg's advice hit it big.

Now, Goldberg has dissected the key elements that should determine the spread outcome in Game 4, and he has released another confident pick at SportsLine.

The primary question Goldberg has to address is whether Houston has the weapons and resilience to bounce back from a monumental beatdown, or if the Warriors will extend their dominance and grab a 3-1 series lead.

So far these teams have traded lopsided victories, a tiny sample size that would favor a strong performance by the Rockets in Game 4.

However, Golden State's Game 3 showing was thorough -- the 41-point margin was the largest in postseason franchise history.

The Warriors built an early margin last time out and never looked back. Curry hit all seven of his shots in the third quarter for 18 points. Kevin Durant scored 25, while Draymond Green scored 10 with 17 rebounds.

Houston shot 39.5 percent from the field and committed 20 turnovers, compared to eight for Golden State. James Harden and Chris Paul combined for 33 points on 12-of-32 shooting with 15 rebounds and six turnovers.

So which side of Rockets-Warriors do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see the exclusive strong point-spread pick by nationally renowned sports prognosticator Hank Goldberg.