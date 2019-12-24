Rockets vs. Warriors odds, line: 2019 Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from model on 20-8 run

The Houston Rockets conclude their four-game road trip when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday as part of the 2019 Christmas Day NBA schedule. Tip-off from the Chase Center is set for 5 p.m. ET. Houston is 21-9 overall and 11-5 on the road, while Golden State is 7-24 overall and 4-10 at home. The Rockets are seeking their fifth consecutive victory.

The Warriors are looking to extend their winning streak to three for the first time all year. Houston is favored by 10 points in the Rockets vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors spread: Houston -10

Rockets vs. Warriors over-under: 228.5 points

Rockets vs. Warriors money line: Houston -596, Golden State +432

HOU: The Rockets have covered in four straight road games

GSW: The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as home underdogs

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets carried an 18-point lead into the fourth quarter on Monday and held on to post a 113-104 victory at Sacramento on Monday to pick up their fourth straight win and improve their record to 21-9. James Harden and Russell Westbrook form perhaps the NBA's most talented backcourt and they combined for 62 points and 11 assists in the most recent win. Clint Capela added 15 points against the Kings and grabbed 14 rebounds. The 25-year-old center has been a beast on the boards this season, ranking second in the league with 14.5 rebounds per game.

The Rockets have been above average (9-7) against the spread on the road overall this season and have covered in four straight away from home. Houston (-16) covered against the Warriors in their only other matchup this season on Nov. 6, a 129-112 victory for the Rockets. Golden State remains without stars Steph Curry (hand), who is targeting a February return, and Klay Thompson (knee), who is out indefinitely.

Why the Warriors can cover

Golden State has won consecutive games for the first time this season after posting a 113-104 home triumph over Minnesota on Monday. D'Angelo Russell poured in a game-high 30 points while Alec Burks added 25 and eight assists. It was the sixth game of 30 or more points this season for Russell, who recorded 52 against the Timberwolves in November.

The Warriors, who have won the first two contests on their five-game homestand, hope to have Glenn Robinson III back in the lineup against Houston. The forward missed Monday's victory after rolling his ankle in practice a day earlier. Robinson is averaging 11.6 points this season and has hit double digits in three of his last five outings.

