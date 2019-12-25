Rockets vs. Warriors odds, line: 2019 Christmas Day NBA picks, predictions from proven model on 20-8 run

The Houston Rockets look to post their seventh consecutive road victory when they visit the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday as part of the 2019 Christmas Day NBA schedule. Tip-off from the Chase Center is set for 5 p.m. ET. Houston is 21-9 overall and 11-5 on the road, while Golden State is 7-24 overall and 4-10 at home. The Rockets are seeking their fifth consecutive victory. The Warriors are looking to extend their season-best winning streak to three games.

Houston is favored by 10 points in the latests Rockets vs. Warriors odds, while the over-under is set at 228.5.

Rockets vs. Warriors spread: Houston -10

Rockets vs. Warriors over-under: 228.5 points

Rockets vs. Warriors money line: Houston -596, Golden State +432

HOU: The Rockets have covered in four straight road games

GSW: The Warriors are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games as home underdogs

Why the Rockets can cover

The Rockets are coming off a 113-104 triumph at Sacramento on Monday despite 3-of-17 shooting in the fourth quarter. James Harden scored 34 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28, ending his streak of three consecutive 30-point performances.

Houston had four players score in double digits as it entered the fourth with an 18-point lead that shrunk to six with less than five minutes remaining. The Rockets have won 10 of their last 13 contests following a season-high three-game losing streak. They are 3-0 on their four-game road trip and haven't lost away from home since dropping a 135-133 decision at San Antonio in double overtime on Dec. 3.

Harden continues to be an offensive force for Houston, as he has scored at least 34 points in five of his last seven contests. The veteran shooting guard went 4-for-11 from beyond the arc on Monday, giving him at least four 3-pointers in seven consecutive outings. He nailed six shots from long range and finished with 36 points and 13 assists in the Rockets' 129-112 home victory over Golden State on Nov. 6.

Why the Warriors can cover

The Warriors posted an identical 113-104 victory over Minnesota on Monday behind a 30-point effort from D'Angelo Russell. Alec Burks chipped in 25 points and eight assists for Golden State, which has recorded back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Russell missed the previous meeting with Houston due to a sprained ankle, but Burks scored a team-high 28 points off the bench in the setback.

Russell appears to be finding his offensive touch, scoring at least 25 points in each of his last three contests after reaching the mark just once in his previous eight outings. It is the longest streak for the 23-year-old shooting guard since a four-game run from Nov. 1-11, when he registered 30 or more points in four consecutive contests. Small forward Glenn Robinson III is expected to return to the Warriors' lineup on Wednesday after missing the triumph over the Timberwolves with an ankle injury.

