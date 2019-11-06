Rockets vs. Warriors odds, line: 2019 NBA picks, Nov. 6 predictions from proven computer model

James Harden and the Houston Rockets host Eric Paschall and the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and tipoff from the Toyota Center is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Rockets will get Russell Westbrook back after he rested on Monday, but will be without Eric Gordon. The Warriors will be without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, D'Angelo Russell, or Kevon Looney. With the long list of fallen stars for the Warriors, the Rockets sit as 15.5-point home favorites, up a half-point from the opener, while the over-under for total points is 231 in the latest Rockets vs Warriors odds. Before you make any Warriors vs. Rockets picks and NBA predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

The model knows that Houston did an excellent job of protecting its home court last season. The Rockets boasted a 31-10 record at home and their 60 percent cover rate at the Toyota Center was the third-best in the NBA. James Harden was especially dominant at home, where he averaged 38 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds. Harden averaged a plus-10.4 point differential at home as opposed to just a plus-1.9 point mark on the road. This season, Harden has shot just 28 percent in three home games and he will try to find his shot in front of a home crowd on Wednesday.

But just because Houston has Harden doesn't mean it will cover the massive Rockets vs. Warriors spread on Wednesday.

The model is also well aware that a team has to be locked in to cover a 15.5-point spread, and as we saw in Golden State's last game, opponents will sometimes take the Warriors lightly to their own detriment. The Warriors not only covered a 12-point spread, but they actually beat the Trail Blazers, a team that sets up similarly to the Rockets on paper.

Plus, Houston has not been locked in to start the season, ranking second-to-last in defensive efficiency, allowing the most made three-pointers to opponents, and covering the spread in just one of seven games. This is the third game in four days for the Rockets, and there's a chance that they don't bring the intensity needed to put this young Warriors team away early.

