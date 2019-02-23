Rockets vs. Warriors odds, line: NBA picks, predictions from advanced model on 44-30 roll

Western Conference contenders meet Saturday when the Golden State Warriors play host to the Houston Rockets. The Warriors (42-16) are the top team in the conference and lead second-place Denver by 2.5 games. The Rockets (33-25) are fifth in the West, have dropped two in a row and are 5-5 in their past 10 games. Tipoff from Oracle Arena in Oakland is set for 8:30 p.m. ET. Houston is 13-16 on the road, but has won three of its past five away. Golden State is an 8.5-point favorite in the latest Warriors vs. Rockets odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 235. Before making any Rockets vs. Warriors picks of your own, check out the NBA predictions from SportsLine's proven projection model.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, is crushing its NBA picks this season. It entered Week 19 of the 2018-19 NBA season with a sterling 217-164 record on all top-rated picks, returning more than $4,000 to anybody following them. And it has been particularly red-hot on its A-rated NBA picks against the spread, entering Week 19 on a blistering 44-30 run. Anybody who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has dialed in on Warriors vs. Rockets. We can tell you it is leaning under, but it's also showing a pick against the spread that cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. That one is available exclusively at SportsLine.

Golden State has been red hot of late, winning 17 of 19, and is 26-11 against conference opponents. The Warriors are 23-7 at home and are on or near the top in many statistical categories. Golden State is first in field goal percentage (49) and points (118.9), and is second in point differential (+7). The Warriors are third in 3-point percentage (38.4).

Guard Stephen Curry (28.8 ppg) leads the Warriors in scoring and has scored 30 or more in the past two games, including 36 against the Kings on Thursday. He had 35 against the Rockets on Jan. 3. Forward Kevin Durant has also been hot, surpassing his average the past four games, including 39 against Miami on Feb. 10.

But just because Golden State has been dominant of late doesn't guarantee it will cover the Warriors vs. Rockets spread.

That's because the Rockets have had a lot of success against the Warriors. Houston has won both meetings this season, including 135-134 in overtime Jan. 3 at Golden State, and has won four of five overall and three of four at Golden State. Houston also leads the all-time regular-season series 123-92.

Much of the Rockets' success is due to guard James Harden (36.5 ppg). He has scored no fewer than 29 points in 34 straight games, and has scored 50 or more five times, including 61 at New York. Harden scored 44 and 27 points against the Warriors previously. Center Clint Capela (17.5 ppg, 12.5 rpg) has returned from injury. He has recorded a double-double in seven of the past 10 games he has played in, including Thursday against the Lakers. He scored 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds in the Jan. 3 meeting at Golden State.

Who wins Rockets vs. Warriors? And which side of the spread can you bank on in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rockets vs. Warriors spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $4,000 on its NBA picks this season, and find out.