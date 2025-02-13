The Golden State Warriors are hoping to make a playoff push after adding Jimmy Butler at the NBA trade deadline, but they'll run into one of the best in the West on Thursday night when they take on the Houston Rockets. Golden State is 27-27 on the season and is 10th in the West standings, while Houston is 34-20 and would be the No. 4 seed if the NBA playoffs started today. However, the Warriors have won nine of their last 10 head-to-head matchups with the Rockets and are 8-2 against the spread during that span.

Tipoff from the Toyota Center in Houston is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. The home team is listed as a 6-point favorite in the latest Rockets vs. Warriors odds, per SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 218 points. Before you make any Warriors vs. Rockets picks, you'll want to see the NBA predictions from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.

Rockets vs. Warriors spread: Houston -6

Rockets vs. Warriors over/under: 218 points

Rockets vs. Warriors money line: Houston -239, Golden State +196

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston enjoyed a 119-111 win over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday. All five Rockets starters had at least 17 points in the victory, and Amen Thompson posted a triple-double with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds while adding two blocks and two steals. It was his third triple-double of the season.

The Rockets won the turnover battle 18-11 and also had a 47-43 advantage on the glass. They won their most recent matchup against the Warriors in Houston, a 91-90 victory at home on Dec. 11 during the NBA Cup. Alperen Sengun had 26 points and 11 rebounds in that victory and has 31 double-doubles in 51 games this season.

Why the Warriors can cover

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off a 111-107 loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Stephen Curry had 25 points and eight assists in the defeat but had an inefficient night offensively, going 9-for-23 from the floor and 4-of-13 from the 3-point line.

Butler also had 21 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, but Golden State shot just 28.6% from beyond the arc as a team. However, the Warriors have covered the spread in five consecutive games in Houston and are 13-5 against the number over their last 18 games played in February.

