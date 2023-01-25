Who's Playing

Washington @ Houston

Current Records: Washington 21-26; Houston 11-36

What to Know

The Houston Rockets may be playing at home again Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point loss. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.

It was all tied up 56-56 at the half for Houston and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, but Houston stepped up in the second half for a 119-114 win. Shooting guard Jalen Green had a stellar game for Houston as he shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 42 points.

Meanwhile, Washington escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 127-126. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Deni Avdija, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and power forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 30 points along with five boards.

Their wins bumped the Rockets to 11-36 and the Wizards to 21-26. Allowing an average of 117.43 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas

Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas TV: ATTSN Southwest

ATTSN Southwest Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.00

Odds

The Wizards are a 3-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Series History

Houston have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington.