Who's Playing
Washington @ Houston
Current Records: Washington 21-26; Houston 11-36
What to Know
The Houston Rockets may be playing at home again Wednesday, but the experts are forecasting a three-point loss. They will square off against the Washington Wizards at 8 p.m. ET at Toyota Center. The Rockets aren't favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don't count them out.
It was all tied up 56-56 at the half for Houston and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday, but Houston stepped up in the second half for a 119-114 win. Shooting guard Jalen Green had a stellar game for Houston as he shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 42 points.
Meanwhile, Washington escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks by the margin of a single free throw, 127-126. Washington's success was spearheaded by the efforts of small forward Deni Avdija, who dropped a double-double on 15 points and ten rebounds, and power forward Kyle Kuzma, who had 30 points along with five boards.
Their wins bumped the Rockets to 11-36 and the Wizards to 21-26. Allowing an average of 117.43 points per game, Houston hasn't exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We'll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming game.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Toyota Center -- Houston, Texas
- TV: ATTSN Southwest
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $4.00
Odds
The Wizards are a 3-point favorite against the Rockets, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Series History
Houston have won nine out of their last 13 games against Washington.
- Mar 21, 2022 - Houston 115 vs. Washington 97
- Jan 05, 2022 - Houston 114 vs. Washington 111
- Feb 15, 2021 - Washington 131 vs. Houston 119
- Jan 26, 2021 - Houston 107 vs. Washington 88
- Oct 30, 2019 - Houston 159 vs. Washington 158
- Dec 19, 2018 - Houston 136 vs. Washington 118
- Nov 26, 2018 - Washington 135 vs. Houston 131
- Apr 03, 2018 - Houston 120 vs. Washington 104
- Dec 29, 2017 - Washington 121 vs. Houston 103
- Jan 02, 2017 - Houston 101 vs. Washington 91
- Nov 07, 2016 - Houston 114 vs. Washington 106
- Jan 30, 2016 - Washington 123 vs. Houston 122
- Dec 09, 2015 - Houston 109 vs. Washington 103