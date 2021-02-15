John Wall will play his first game in Washington, D.C., in more than two years when he leads the Houston Rockets into a matchup against the Washington Wizards on Monday. Wall, who missed all of last season due to an Achilles injury, was traded by the Wizards to Houston in December in exchange for guard Russell Westbrook. He scored 24 points to lead the Rockets (11-15) to a 19-point win over Washington (7-17) on Jan. 26.

Tip-off is at 7 p.m. ET at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. William Hill Sportsbook lists Houston as a 1.5-point favorite while the over-under is 227.5 in the latest Rockets vs. Wizards odds.

Rockets vs. Wizards spread: Rockets -1.5

Rockets vs. Wizards over-under: 227.5 points

Rockets vs. Wizards money line: Rockets -125, Wizards +105

HOU: Rockets G Victor Oladipo (foot) will miss his second straight game

WAS: Wizards F Davis Bertans has at least two 3-pointers in nine games in a row

Why the Rockets can cover

Wall, the No. 1 overall pick of the Wizards in 2010, was the face of the franchise for nearly a decade, but he missed much of the past three seasons due to injuries prior to the trade to Houston. The five-star All-Star point guard is averaging 19.5 points and a team-high 5.9 assists while shooting a career-best 37.5 percent from 3-point range. He has scored at least 25 points in three of the past four games.

Wall has had to pick up the offensive load following injuries to leading scorer Christian Wood (ankle), who will sit out his sixth consecutive game. He has scored at least 20 points in six of the past nine games and buried at least three 3-pointers six times in that span. Wall's last home game with Washington was a 40-point performance in a win over LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 16, 2018.

Why the Wizards can cover

Bradley Beal returned to the lineup after getting the night off in Friday's loss to the New York Knicks and showed off the dividends of the extra rest. The NBA's leading scorer at 32.8 points per game, he sparked a 104-91 victory over the Boston Celtics with a 35-point performance on 10-of-18 shooting. He was 2 of 11 from 3-point range in the previous two games before hitting 4 of 9 against Boston.

Beal has eclipsed 30 points in 12 of his last 15 games and scored 33 in the 19-point loss at Houston on Jan. 26. Westbrook has come up one rebound shy of a triple-double in each of the past two games, notching 13 points, 11 assists and nine boards in Sunday's win. He has six double-doubles over the last nine games, including a 19-point, 11-rebound performance in the last meeting vs. the Rockets.

How to make Wizards vs. Rockets picks

