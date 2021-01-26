The Houston Rockets welcome Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards to Toyota Center on Tuesday evening. Houston enters with a 6-9 overall record, while Washington is just 3-9 on the young season. This will be Westbrook's first game in Houston since the Rockets traded him for John Wall and a draft pick in the offseason. Christian Wood (ankle) is listed as doubtful for the Rockets. Davis Bertans, Deni Avdija, Rui Hachimura, Troy Brown, Ish Smith and Moritz Wagner are all listed as out for Washington due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Tip-off is at 8 p.m. ET in Houston. William Hill Sportsbook lists Houston as a 3.5-point home favorites, up a point from the opener, in the latest Wizards vs. Rockets odds. The over-under is set at 232.

Wizards vs. Rockets spread: Rockets -3.5

Wizards vs. Rockets over-under: 232

Wizards vs. Rockets money line: Rockets -165; Wizards +145

WASH: The Wizards are 6-6 against the spread in the last 12 games

HOU: The Rockets are 2-5 against the spread at home this season

Why the Wizards can cover



The Wizards are missing key pieces, but they do have Bradley Beal and Westbrook. Beal leads the way with 34.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game, with Westbrook adding 18.0 points, 10.6 assists and 9.5 rebounds per contest. Washington is a top-eight offensive team, scoring 112.5 points per 100 possessions, and the Wizards rank second in the NBA in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.98).

The Wizards rank in the top 10 in assist rate (61.9 percent) and turnover rate (12.9 percent), while also generating free throw attempts at a top-five level. Defensively, Washington will have its hands full, but the Wizards are a top-five team in defensive rebounding, pulling down 76.0 percent of missed shots by their opponents.

Why the Rockets can cover

Houston's offense is reasonably efficient, especially from a shooting perspective. The Rockets are above-average in effective field goal percentage (53.7 percent) and Houston also has a top-10 free throw rate. Against a Washington team that ranks in the bottom three of the NBA in defensive rating, shooting efficiency allowed and free throw rate allowed, the Rockets should be able to maintain strong offensive efficiency.

On the other end, the Rockets are above-average this season, giving up only 1.09 points per possession. That includes top-10 marks in effective field goal percentage allowed (51.7 percent) and turnover creation rate (15.0 percent). Houston may also benefit from Washington's short-handed roster, with myriad rotation players out of action for this game.

