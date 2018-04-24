Rockets vs. Wolves: Clint Capela stuffs Karl-Anthony Towns, then wags finger like Mutombo
Capela paid homage to the former Rockets great after getting a handful of Towns' attempted layup
The Houston Rockets exploded for 50 points in the third quarter of Monday night's Game 4 tilt against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and inflated their one-point halftime lead into 31 going into the fourth quarter. From there, it was nothing but smooth sailing for the West's No. 1 seed.
Although the Wolves made a late run to make things interesting, the Rockets stuffed any momentum in the waning minutes in the same way Clint Capela blocked Karl-Anthony Towns' layup attempt with under five minutes remaining in the final frame:
In true Rockets fashion, Capela paid homage to former Rockets legend Dikembe Mutombo after the fact with a finger wag Mutombo-style that was so disrespectful, it had Towns chunking his mouthguard into the crowd shortly thereafter.
Towns led the Timberwolves in scoring and rebounding on the night with 22 and 15, respectively, but he also had a team-high five turnovers in Minnesota's 119-100 loss. With a 3-1 deficit as the series shifts back to Houston, the Wolves are now facing playoff elimination entering Wednesday's Game 5 in Houston.
-
Rockets vs. Wolves Game 4 recap
James Harden's Rockets take on Jimmy Butler's Wolves in the first round
-
NBA Monday: Scores, news, highlights
We've got everything you need to know for Monday's NBA playoff games
-
NBA playoffs injury tracker
Keeping track of all the injury updates for every NBA playoff series
-
Report: Gentry to remain Pelicans coach
The team told Gentry before their first-round series, which they won in a sweep over the Trail...
-
Durant has another social media slip-up
The feud between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook is as petty as ever
-
Stephen Curry joins Sony Media
Curry was a hot commodity for media giants before Sony landed the TV and film deal