Rockets-Warriors Game 4: James Harden goes through Draymond Green for a rim-rocking poster dunk

Draymond Green is an incredible defender. He won Defensive Player of the Year last season, and has been on the All-Defensive First Team in each of the past three seasons. But James Harden didn't care about any of that during the second quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference finals between the Rockets and Warriors.

Right at the midway point of the second quarter, Harden showed off his incredible offensive versatility. He's not just a 3-point shooter; he can attack the rack as well. Driving past poor Kevon Looney, who had no chance to contain him on the perimeter, then ignoring a swipe from Steph Curry, Harden went to the rim with authority. Green was right there to meet him, but Harden was so determined it didn't matter.

He went right through Green, rocking the rim with a ferocious lefty slam despite getting fouled.

The Rockets bench went absolutely nuts, as did just about everyone watching the game. Even the NBA's official Twitter account had to break out the shocked face emoji. And can you blame them?

That was one of the best dunks all year -- regular season and playoffs combined.