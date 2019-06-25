Rockets were prepared to 'respectfully disagree' after James Harden lost MVP to Giannis, and NBA Twitter let them have it
Houston, we have a problem conceding defeat
Monday was Giannis Antetokounmpo's night, despite the Houston Rockets' best efforts.
The Milwaukee Bucks star forward took home his first career MVP award on Monday, officially closing the book on what was a great season for the 24-year-old Greek Freak. Maybe even better than his numbers was the emotional, heartfelt speech he delivered upon accepting the honor at the NBA Awards.
Giannis took to the stage and thanked his late father, who passed away in 2017. It was an incredibly moving, humble and vulnerable moment from one of the game's most beloved and talented players.
And then, just moments after that speech, the Houston Rockets decided they needed to be sour. The team's official Twitter account hit send on a thread to "respectfully disagree" with Antetokounmpo's selection as Most Valuable Player.
Instead of conceding defeat and delivering a genuine congratulations to the Bucks star, the Rockets dropped a checklist of reasons why they felt James Harden should have been selected instead.
And while there's certainly a case to be made that Harden could have won the award on Monday night, there's also just as much of a case to be made that it went to the right guy. Either way, it comes across as petty and whiny to use the official team account to fire off a "respectfully disagree" tweet after your guy comes up on the wrong side of an award.
It seems even more ridiculous, at least optics-wise, to have all those things ready to go just in case your guy lost. This was clearly a well-researched and well-planned counterargument from the Rockets, meaning this was the game plan all along.
And it's even more ridiculous that the team's social media manager saw Giannis' speech, how much the moment meant to him and how much everyone else enjoyed it before STILL deciding it was a good idea to protest the result.
Luckily, the team got rightfully blasted by a good portion of NBA Twitter for their sour grapes.
Sometimes you just have to take the L and log off.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Beal open to extension with Wizards
The Washington Wizards standout guard may be interested in staying with the franchise
-
Masai Ujiri plans to stay in Toronto
Ujiri has two years left on his contract with the Raptors
-
Is Giannis already better than Durant?
Raja Bell and Danny Kanell break down the 'Greek Freak' as MVP and forecast his legacy
-
Top 20 available NBA free agents
The start of NBA free agency is just days away
-
NBA Free Agency: Biggest storylines
Free agency always reshapes the league, but this year's class could be particularly transf...
-
Giannis wins first MVP award
Giannis, 24, wins the first MVP award of his young career