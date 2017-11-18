Rodney Hood EXPLODES for 31 against the Orlando Magic
Rodney Hood EXPLODES for 31 against the Orlando Magic
The Utah Jazz were nearly perfect in a win against Orlando
The Utah Jazz had an insanely efficient night against the Orlando Magic scoring 125 points as a team. Rodney Hood was on fire scoring 31 points with 7 threes, Derrick Favors had 25 points on 10/12 shooting and Raul Neto had a team high plus minus of +44. Oh, and this was all on the third game in four nights for the Jazz who had yet to win a road game this season.
Maybe there really is magic in Orlando?
-
WATCH: Gasol gets tech for kicking shoe
Capela's shoe slipped off, and was sitting near the free throw line
-
Orlando Summer League to end
The Magic will instead play in the Las Vegas Summer League
-
Laker talked to Lonzo about scuffle
Ball walked away from an altercation between the Lakers and Suns on Friday night
-
NBA Saturday scores, highlights
Keep it right here for all your Friday NBA scores, updates and highlights
-
Odds 1-297 Celts tie record streak of 33
The Celtics have won 14 games in a row
-
LOOK: Shaq debuts 'Broken Rim Tree'
Shaq posted a picture of his 'Broken Rim Tree' to Instagram