Rodney Hood EXPLODES for 31 against the Orlando Magic

The Utah Jazz were nearly perfect in a win against Orlando

The Utah Jazz had an insanely efficient night against the Orlando Magic scoring 125 points as a team. Rodney Hood was on fire scoring 31 points with 7 threes, Derrick Favors had 25 points on 10/12 shooting and Raul Neto had a team high plus minus of +44. Oh, and this was all on the third game in four nights for the Jazz who had yet to win a road game this season.

Maybe there really is magic in Orlando?