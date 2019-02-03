Rodney Hood trade grades: Trail Blazers try to get better on the wing; Cavaliers keep stockpiling picks

There were only three games on Sunday, as the NBA pretty much ceded the day to the Super Bowl. But the Portland Trail Blazers and Cleveland Cavaliers weren't taking the day off.

Early on Sunday afternoon, the two teams agreed upon a trade that will send Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers, while Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and two second-round picks make their way to the Cavaliers.

It's not the most exciting trade, but every trade can't be a blockbuster. Here are the grades for each team.

Portland Trail Blazers: C+

Portland receives:

Rodney Hood

The Trail Blazers are putting together another solid season. They've won three games in a row, seven of their last 10 and are sitting comfortably in fourth place in the crowded Western Conference. It's pretty much right about where everyone expected the Blazers to be this season. They're a good, but not great team, with questions about how they'll fare in the playoffs due to the fact that they rely so heavily on two undersized guards.

Unfortunately for them, they're capped out due to some dubious contracts, which leaves them with limited options in terms of improving their team. Making trades is one of their few paths, and it's not surprising to see them take a flyer on a player like Hood in an attempt to upgrade their wing depth.

The swingman showed some promise early in his career with the Utah Jazz, but really struggled after being traded to the Cavaliers last season at the deadline. He's rebounded a bit this season though, averaging 12.2 points and shooting over 36 percent from 3 in 27 minutes a night. That is by no means great, and he's not going to turn the Trail Blazers into a title contender. But at the same time, they could have done worse in terms of trying to upgrade their bench.

Cleveland Cavaliers: B-

Cleveland receives:

Nik Stauskas

Wade Baldwin

2021 and 2023 second-round picks

This is not an exciting trade for the Cavaliers, but it's a decent bit of business for them as they continue their teardown. Perhaps mistakenly, they believed they could still compete for a playoff spot this season even without LeBron James. Those plans quickly went out the window though, as Kevin Love got injured, they fired head coach Ty Lue and sent J.R. Smith away from the team on leave.

At that point, it was clear they needed to start rebuilding. They sent Kyle Korver to the Utah Jazz and George Hill to the Milwaukee Bucks earlier in the season, and now Hood is on his way as they clear out their veterans. Don't be surprised if they make another deal similar to this one before the deadline.

Stauskas and Baldwin will both be free agents at the end of the season, and neither figure to be part of the Cavs' long-term plans. Primarily, this was a move to pick up a few extra picks, and getting two second rounders for a soon-to-be free agent in Hood is pretty solid.

For a team with as little talent on the roster as the Cavaliers, they need to stockpile as many picks as possible. They definitely aren't all going to hit, but getting more chances in the draft is never a bad thing.