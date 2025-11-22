Former NBA standout and Wake Forest star Rodney Rogers died on Friday at the age of 54, his family announced. Rogers played 12 NBA seasons, averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game over his career, and earned the league's Sixth Man of the Year honor in 2000 as a member of the Phoenix Suns.

Rogers died from "natural causes related to the spinal cord injury" he sustained in a 2008 ATV accident, his wife, Faye, said in a statement.

Rogers was a two-time All-ACC player at Wake Forest, was the league's player of the year in 1993 and has his No. 54 retired by the Demon Deacons. The ninth overall pick of the Denver Nuggets in the 1993 NBA Draft, the former McDonald's All-American played two seasons with Denver bringing his best years came over stretch with the Los Angeles Clippers from 1995-99. He later spent parts of three seasons with the Suns and had stints with the New Jersey Nets, New Orleans Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers,

On Nov. 28, 2008, a few years after he retired from the NBA, Rogers was injured in an ATV accident in his native North Carolina and was paralyzed from the shoulders down.

"The last 18 years have been both challenging and profoundly blessed. Through every moment, Rodney remained a light -- positive, motivated and full of the quiet strength that inspired everyone around him," Faye Rogers said.

The NBA's official statement on Rogers' death touched on his perseverance off the court.

"The NBA family is deeply saddened by the passing of Rodney Rogers," the statement read. "Rodney earned the Sixth Man of the Year Award while playing for the Phoenix Suns and was a beloved teammate during his 12-year NBA career. He will be remembered not only for his achievements on the court but also for the extraordinary resilience, courage and generosity that he demonstrated throughout his life -- qualities that inspired so many. We send our heartfelt condolences to Rodney's wife, Faye, and their family."

Wake Forest athletic director John Currie said Rogers was instrumental in bringing Wake Forest basketball to national prominence.

"His generational combination of power and grace as a player was exceeded only by the size of his heart," Currie said. "His perseverance and spirit following his accident inspired thousands and embodied the true meaning of Pro Humanitate. Rodney showed us what strength looks like in every chapter of life. Our hearts are with Faye, Roddreka, Rodney II, Rydiah and the entire Rogers family."

Former Demon Deacons coach Dave Odom said Rogers was "without reservation" one of the best players in ACC history. He's one of only seven players in ACC history -- and the only Demon Deacon -- to earn both ACC Freshman of the Year and ACC Player of the Year honors.

Rogers led Wake Forest to its first NCAA Tournament appearance in 1984 and later helped the Demon Deacons reach the Sweet 16. Rogers' daughters, Roddreka and Rydiah, played collegiately at Georgia Tech and NC State, respectively.

"Rodney Rogers made a tremendous impact on Demon Deacon basketball," Demon Deacons coach Steve Forbes said. "I remember watching him play in college and in the NBA and always had an immense respect for him. Since I came to Wake Forest, I have heard so many stories about Rodney and his family. The impact he had in this community and the basketball world went way beyond his on-court accomplishments. Everyone associated with our program is saddened by his passing and our thoughts are with his family."