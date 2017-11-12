Rudy Gobert Injury Reaction

Rudy Gobert to miss 4-6 weeks due to knee injury.

As reported by Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert will miss 4-6 weeks of the regular season due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert had first injured it in a collision with the Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters when Waiters had dived for a loose ball and crashed into Gobert.

Sources: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert suffered the injury Friday against Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2017

Rudy Gobert Injury Update pic.twitter.com/kku47qXnxW — Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) November 12, 2017

Maaaaaan @rudygobert27 what the heck?! I had that poster ready for the 18th. Why you dodging?

Jk. Get well soon bro. https://t.co/w4DgGPfG8a — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) November 12, 2017

