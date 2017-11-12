Rudy Gobert Injury Reaction

Rudy Gobert to miss 4-6 weeks due to knee injury.

As reported by Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert will miss 4-6 weeks of the regular season due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert had first injured it in a collision with the Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters when Waiters had dived for a loose ball and crashed into Gobert.

