Rudy Gobert Injury Reaction
Rudy Gobert to miss 4-6 weeks due to knee injury.
As reported by Shams Charania, the Utah Jazz’s Rudy Gobert will miss 4-6 weeks of the regular season due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert had first injured it in a collision with the Miami Heat’s Dion Waiters when Waiters had dived for a loose ball and crashed into Gobert.
Sources: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert suffered the injury Friday against Miami.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2017
Rudy Gobert Injury Update pic.twitter.com/kku47qXnxW— Utah Jazz PR (@UtahJazzPR) November 12, 2017
Maaaaaan @rudygobert27 what the heck?! I had that poster ready for the 18th. Why you dodging?— Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) November 12, 2017
Jk. Get well soon bro. https://t.co/w4DgGPfG8a
