Rudy Gobert on Dion Waiters crashing into his knee: 'I think it was a dirty play'
Waiters crashed into Gobert's knee as he dove for a loose ball during Heat vs. Jazz on Friday night
The Utah Jazz and their fans had a brief scare Friday night during the team's 84-74 loss to the visiting Miami Heat, as Rudy Gobert went down with an apparent knee injury in the third quarter.
During a scramble for a loose ball, the Heat's Dion Waiters dove to the ground and crashed straight into Gobert's knee, causing it to buckle. It's a pretty nasty looking play, especially on the second look, as Gobert's knee caves in towards his body.
Thankfully, it turned out not to be too serious, as Gobert was able to return to the game a short time later. However, he did feel the incident was a 'dirty play' by Waiters. Via the Sun Sentinel:
"It feels better than it looked on the video," he said. "I think it was a dirty play, but no matter what the most important thing is to keep getting better."
"He just dove right into my knee," Gobert claimed afterward, according to the Deseret News. "Kind of like the same thing that happened before on my MCL, so my knee just went inside and kind of popped inside and back out."
"I was feeling a little sore," he said. "I know that my ligaments were fine, so it was just pain."
After the game, Gobert also quote tweeted a video of the play, saying, "Dove for the ball right..."
As you can see in the replay, Waiters does fall sideways into Gobert, who is not in the path of the loose ball. You can see why Gobert would be a little upset.
