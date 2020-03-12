Rudy Gobert reportedly tests positive for coronavirus; Thunder and Jazz players quarantined

The growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus reached a tipping point in the NBA. The league announced it has suspended the season after Wednesday night's matchup between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Utah Jazz was postponed as a result of Jazz center Rudy Gobert testing positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and the Athletic's Shams Charania.

Prior to the game, the Jazz announced that Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were out due to illness, and it's important to note that Gobert was not at the arena. At this time, we don't know Mudiay's status, but according to a report from Tony Jones of The Athletic, players from both teams are currently being quarantined in their locker rooms. Later, arena staff were seen disinfecting the benches.

They’re now wiping down the Jazz’s bench area. pic.twitter.com/uf8TsA8CrR — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

Reporters covering both teams were also affected. Both Jones and Andy Larsen of The Salt Lake Tribune both indicated that they were not allowed to leave, and also needed to be tested for the virus.

Earlier in the week, Gobert jokingly made a point to touch every single microphone and recorder in front of him during his media session. Obviously it's impossible to know if that was how he got the virus, but it was definitely not a smart decision, as we know now.

So...here is Rudy touching all the mics following Mondays shoot around that has some people concerned... #TakeNote #utahjazz #CoronaVirus pic.twitter.com/dr4auECTr4 — Dave Fox (@Davefox2) March 12, 2020

Just prior to tip-off on Wednesday, a Thunder medical staffer "sprinted" onto the floor to meet with officials, according to a report from Royce Young of ESPN, who was at the arena. After a brief consultation, head coaches Quin Snyder and Billy Donovan were brought over and both teams then made their way back to their locker rooms.

As the teams walked off the court, the referees then got on the headset with the league, and after a brief discussion, they too left. That then led to an eery delay that included the Thunder mascot shooting halfcourt shots, children performing a dance routine and Frankie J giving a mini concert that was initially scheduled for halftime.

After about 30 minutes, the Thunder PA announcer told fans that the game was off. "Due to unforeseen circumstances the game tonight has been postponed," the PA announcer said. "You are all safe."