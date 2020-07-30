Watch Now: Jazz-Pelicans Kick Off NBA Restart ( 2:11 )

If any single NBA player could be said to be responsible for the season being shut down, it would be Rudy Gobert. While we now know that the spread of the coronavirus and the months of quarantine that followed was inevitable, Gobert drew quite a bit of criticism for his attitude towards the virus while the season was still going.

At a media availability before the season stopped, Gobert went out of his way to touch every available microphone. Sure enough, he became the first NBA player to test positive for the virus after that, first causing the cancellation of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, and then, in turn, the suspension of the entire NBA season.

The Jazz were one of the two teams selected to open the renewed season in Orlando, joining the Pelicans in the first game at Disney. Of all people, it was Gobert to score the first points of the bubble with a quick, simple layup.

Gobert has since recognized his mistake and apologized. His star teammate Donovan Mitchell also caught the virus, and that reportedly damaged their relationship due to the flippant nature with which Gobert treated the pandemic in its early stages. Mitchell claims to be on better terms with Gobert now, but reporting has been mixed.

The simplest way to fix matters? A strong showing in Orlando. Winning heals all wounds in sports, and a fast start by Gobert is a nice indication that the Jazz are on the right track.