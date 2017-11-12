Rudy Gobert to miss 4-6 weeks due to bone bruise

Rudy Gobert will be sidelined until end of December.

Utah Jazz All-NBA center Rudy Gobert was injured by Dion Waters during their game against the Miami Heat this week. Here’s a replay of the injury for those that haven’t seen it yet:

NOOOOOOOOO!!!! Rudy Gobert taken off the court as Dion Waiters runs into Rudy Gobert's knee. pic.twitter.com/kxFRyQkxmj — Dave Noriega (@davenoriega) November 11, 2017

He returned to finish the game and Utah appeared to dodge a bullet. Today, however, we got an update from Shams:

Sources: Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a bone bruise in his right knee. Gobert suffered the injury Friday against Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 12, 2017

For a team that had a rough start to the season, this is terrible news. After losing Gordon Hayward in the offseason, now their losing Rudy in the regular season. His production will be difficult to replace. He is also pretty upset about it:

Dove for the ball right... https://t.co/0xnXZVy2eG — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 11, 2017

The reaction around the league has been tepid at best.

It was either intentional or reckless on Waiters' part.



A lot more outcry had Gobert been LeBron, Durant, etc. — Kris (@5kl) November 12, 2017

Fortunately, Derrick Favors played extremely well last night, and he will certainly be relied on in the next couple months. Everyone else will have to step up as well to try and fill the huge 7’1 void that Rudy’s injury leaves behind.