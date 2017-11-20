Rudy’s Quest for DPOY - Episode 3
Rudy’s Quest for DPOY - Episode 3
It’s time for a new chapter for Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell
Utah Jazz superstar center Rudy Gobert is out for four to six weeks and now Ricky Rubio has a sore achilles.
Dennis Lindsey must talk with Quin Snyder and find find a quest for rising superstar Donovan Mitchell
-
Lonzo's triple-double was pretty hollow
This stat line is in no way an indication that Ball has turned any kind of corner
-
Silly NBA 3-point rule needs a change
All of Simmons' 3-point attempts have come from well beyond half court
-
Fultz improving, but out 2-3 more weeks
The No. 1 overall pick has not played since Oct. 23 due to a shoulder injury
-
Power Rankings: Celtics claim top spot
In this week's Power Rankings, the Celtics finally claim the top spot while the Cavs begin...
-
NBA Sunday scores, highlights, updates
We've got you covered for all the scores and highlights from Sunday's NBA games
-
LeBron: NFL is blackballing Kaepernick
The Cavs superstar compared Kaepernick to Martin Luther King Jr. and Muhammad Ali