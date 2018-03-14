Russell Westbrook becomes fourth player in NBA history to reach 100 triple-doubles

Russell Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double last season. Not only did this earn him MVP honors, but it has permanently attached the triple-double stat line to his name. This season he has continued to build on that legacy.

While Westbrook isn't averaging a triple-double this season, he has put his name into an elite class. On Tuesday, Westbrook earned his 100th career triple-double -- becoming the fourth player in NBA history to do so -- in a 119-107 victory over the Hawks. His final stat line was an incredible 32 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds.

On the all-time list, Westbrook is behind Jason Kidd (107 triple-doubles), Magic Johnson (138) and Oscar Robertson (181). The way Westbrook can fill a stat sheet it wouldn't be shocking to see him catch up with Kidd. The other two might take some time, but Johnson is certainly within his reach. Robertson is going to be tough to catch considering it took Westbrook 10 years to reach 100.

As Westbrook's career continues he'll add more to his résumé, but the triple-double will always be what defines him best. It's how he won his MVP and it's something that's unique to him compared to the rest of the NBA.