Russell Westbrook bids farewell to Oklahoma City with Instagram post
It's the end of an era in OKC
With the fourth pick in the 2008 NBA Draft, the Seattle SuperSonics selected Russell Westbrook.
Eleven years later -- and without having played a game in Seattle -- Westbrook is bidding farewell to Oklahoma City, the only NBA home he has ever known.
After the shocking trade that sent the eight-time NBA All-Star to Houston in exchange for Chris Paul, Westbrook is taking to social media to thank the fans, the Thunder organization and his coaches and teammates for their support during his time in OKC.
Westbrook, along with Kevin Durant, Serge Ibaka and once-again teammate James Harden formed the core of a young team that was perfect for the organization when it moved from the Pacific Northwest to the Plains, and also great for the NBA, in having an exciting winner in a new city. During Westbrook's 11-season tenure in Oklahoma City, the Thunder made the playoffs nine times, advancing to the NBA Finals in 2012, and falling in the Western Conference finals on three other occasions.
The 2016-17 NBA MVP, Westbrook leaves Oklahoma City as the team's all-time leader in points, rebounds, assists and steals since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City, and he is the leading scorer over the 52 years of the Sonics/Thunder franchise.
