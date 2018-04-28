Russell Westbrook calls out 'disrespectful' Jazz fans after Thunder's Game 6 loss

Russell Westbrook walked off the basketball court for the final time this season on Friday night following the Oklahoma City Thunder's 96-91 Game 6 loss to the Utah Jazz.

After the game, the reigning MVP took exception to a heckling Jazz fan as he approached the locker room and got into a brief dust-up. It was apparently a culmination of pent-up angst against Utah fans. In his postgame press conference, Westbrook unloaded on Jazz fans, calling them disrespectful and vulgar and out of line in their heckling.

"I don't confront fans. Fans confront me," Westbrook said. "Here in Utah, a lot of disrespectful, vulgar things are said to the players. It's truly disrespectful. Talk about your families. Your kids. … It's disrespectful to the game. I think it's something that needs to be brought up."

Westbrook made sure to add at the end that the fan issue he was discussing was "especially here in Utah."

Though the timing of Westbrook's comments -- minutes after OKC was dispatched from the playoffs -- does come off a bit as sour grapes, if there's a line regarding fan heckling, families and kids is definitely a step too far.

And if there's anyone willing to empty the clip on the court or in a presser, it's Westbrook. Before he spoke freely about fans crossing the line and seeking a resolution, he finished 18-for-43 with 46 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in OKC's season-ending loss.