Russell Westbrook is expected to come off the bench for the Los Angeles Lakers Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Things could change depending on the status of Anthony Davis, who is considered a game-time decision with a back injury, according to Wojnarowski. Westbrook missed Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets due to a hamstring injury.

Westbrook initially suffered that injury in the preseason the one time Lakers coach Darvin Ham decided to bring him off the bench. Westbrook would later partially attribute the injury to his reserve role. "I've been doing the same thing for 14 years straight," Westbrook said afterward. "Honestly, I didn't even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. ... That's something I just wasn't accustomed to." Westbrook made similar comments last season when Frank Vogel changed his substitution pattern.

In his NBA career, Westbrook has come off the bench only 17 times. All of them came in his rookie season, and he has since resisted any attempts to make him a reserve. From a fit standpoint, though, there is simply no other way to maximize his skillset on this Lakers roster.

Lineups featuring Westbrook and LeBron James have scored a pathetic 94.2 points per 100 possessions thus far this season, according to Cleaning the Glass. While James lineups not featuring Westbrook have been far from elite, the 101.2 points they've scored per 100 possessions represent a significant jump. The Lakers have struggled to score when James goes to the bench for five years now. Their offense this season dips by almost six points per 100 possessions when James rests.

The theory here is that while Westbrook's shooting makes him a terrible fit alongside James, his ball-handling might still have some use as leader of the second unit. The Lakers still lack shooting across the roster, so this is hardly a cure-all, but it at least gives Westbrook minutes in which he can play like his old self stylistically.

The Lakers are already 0-4. Westbrook's play has been a big part of that disappointment. His $47 million salary and the moves it prevents have been an even bigger part. The distraction all of this drama has caused might be the biggest. This is a last, desperate attempt to squeeze some value out of the 2017 MVP. If it doesn't work, the Lakers will have to decide just how long they're willing to pretend his presence on this roster is tenable. With the fanbase begging for a trade and the Rockets setting a precedent last season by sending John Wall home, there are options here for the Lakers if Westbrook can't make it work coming off the bench. They're just hoping that those are options they won't have to explore.