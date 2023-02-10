When the Lakers sent Russell Westbrook to Utah before the trade deadline, it was never expected that he would stay there. He hasn't officially been bought out by the Jazz yet, but the expectation is that he will be soon, and when that happens, the indication is that he will join the Chicago Bulls prior to the All-Star break, per Bulls reporter Sami Hassan.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the Chicago Bulls were "a frontrunner" to sign Westbrook, while Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported that the Bulls and Heat would be Westbrook's top two choices.

Again, Westbrook hasn't been bought out by Utah yet. He could still stay there. If he does, he would collect his full $47 million salary for this season. Taking a buyout would result in less money for Westbrook, but this is the cost if he wants to join a playoff contender as it's expected that Utah could be on its way to the lottery.

Westbrook, of course, played for Bulls coach Billy Donovan in Oklahoma City, and Donovan sounds like he is excited about the prospect of reuniting with his former point guard, whom he spoke highly of recently.

The All-Star break begins next Thursday. Stay tuned.