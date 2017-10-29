Russell Westbrook has now recorded a triple-double against every NBA team

Russell Westbrook has made plenty of history in the triple-double category.

Most notably, of course, he became just the second player in history to average a triple-double for the season when he put up 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 10.4 assists per game last season. Additionally, last season he set the single-season record for triple-doubles, finishing with 42 in the campaign.

Now, Westbrook has etched his name in the history books yet again. And this time, he's all alone.

After recording a triple-double Saturday night against the Chicago Bulls, Westbrook has now accomplished the feat against every team in the league. No one else in the history of the NBA has ever done that.

With his 3rd triple-double of the season, Russell Westbrook is now the only player to record a triple-double against 29 different teams. pic.twitter.com/rQWRQEkybF — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 29, 2017

The assist that gave Russ his 3rd triple-double of the season! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/t4JuFsf1tK — NBA (@NBA) October 29, 2017

Westbrook finished with 12 points, 13 rebounds, and 13 assists in just 28 minutes as the Thunder easily handled the Bulls, 101-69.

This was Westbrook's third triple-double of the season, and he's very close to averaging one again. He's currently sporting marks of 22.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 12 assists per game.