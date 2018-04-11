Russell Westbrook is sick of stat-padding talk: 'My job is to do everything. That's what I do'

As ridiculous as Russell Westbrook's triple-double average was last year, it's even more insane to think that he could do it again this season.

Westbrook won the MVP last season by averaging 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.1 assists, and the ferocious Thunder guard needs 16 rebounds in Wednesday night's regular-season finale to accomplish the feat for a second-straight season. Westbrook would be the first player in NBA history to average a triple-double more than once -- Oscar Robertson is the only other player to do it, and he did it once.

It's only fitting that it comes down to rebounds for Westbrook, since the Thunder have been consistently accused of padding his rebound stats by allowing him to swoop in and grab boards well within the reach of other players. In advance of Wednesday's game, Westbrook was sick and tired of hearing about "stealing rebounds," and he let the reporters know it with an epic rant:

"First of all, it's not a process," Westbrook said. "It's not like Steven [Adams] boxing out and I'm getting a rebound, you know what I mean? "A lot of people make jokes about stat-padding or going to get rebounds. If people could get 20 rebounds every night, they would. If people could get 15 rebounds, they would. The people that's talking or saying what they need to say, they should try doing it and seeing how hard it is, since everybody wants to be talking. "I'm tired of hearing the same 'ol rebound this, stealing rebound and all this (expletive). I take pride in what I do…I get the ball faster than somebody else get to it. That's just what it is. If you don't want it, I'mma get it. Simple as that. "My job is to do everything. That's what I do. I go out and do everything and I do it on a night-in, night-out basis. Nobody else do the same (expletive) I do every night."

You could just see the anger rising with every sentence that came out of Westbrook's mouth. At this point the only thing that can stop him from getting 16 rebounds on Wednesday is Thunder coach Billy Donovan not playing him enough. A win would help the Thunder for playoff seeding purposes, but chances are they'll have the game well in hand by the time the fourth quarter starts at home against the lowly Grizzlies.

If Westbrook is sitting at 14 rebounds in a 20-point game in the fourth quarter, however, it's probably going to be pretty difficult to keep him on the bench.