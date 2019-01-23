Russell Westbrook-Jusuf Nurkic beef intensifies; Thunder star says 'I ain't talking about this clown'

Russell Westbrook has never been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to opposing players around the NBA.

Following Tuesday's 123-114 Oklahoma City Thunder win over the Portland Trail Blazers, Westbrook was asked if it was difficult fighting through screens that were set by Jusuf Nurkic. Westbrook mumbled under his breath "I ain't talking about this clown," and urged the reporter to ask another question.

Shortly thereafter, Nurkic took to his Twitter account to poke a little bit of fun at Westbrook. The Portland center proceeded to call the Thunder star guard "Westbrick."

Nurkic is pointing out that Westbrook didn't have the most stellar shooting night despite scoring 29 points. Westbrook finished the game with a 9-of-20 shooting performance and only knocked down one of his four attempts from beyond the arc. On the season, Westbrook is shooting just 41.6 percent from the field while also drilling just 24.2 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

It remains to be seen what sort of beef Westbrook could ultimately get into the next time the Thunder take the floor on Thursday night when they face the Pelicans (8 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on), but these sorts of actions are becoming the norm for Westbrook.

This comes just a few days removed from Westbrook getting into it with Joel Embiid following a hard foul late in Saturday's 117-115 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Westbrook didn't hold back with the media in that exchange either as he said that Embiid "added a little extra to it."