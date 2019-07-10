Russell Westbrook 'likes' drawing of him in a Heat jersey on Instagram, seems to show interest in going to Miami

Russell Westbrook keeps fans speculating that he will be asking to take his talents to South Beach to join the Miami Heat with his latest actions on social media.

On Wednesday the Oklahoma City Thunder star liked an Instagram photo depicting him in a Heat uniform.

OKC is is reportedly exploring trading Westbrook before the start of the 2019-2020 season and it looks like No. 0 is sending a clear message on where he would like to go.

Fans are now calling on Adrian Wojnarowski to confirm what is happening with Westbrook's future.

This NBA free agency, the Heat made moves to acquire 76ers star Jimmy Butler and the addition of Westbrook would certainly give them a better chance in the East. Last season the Heat went 39-43 landing them 10th in the Eastern Conference and out of the playoffs. Heat fans are looking to go back to the days where they were the talk of the NBA and adding Westbrook to the mix alongside Butler could do just that.

I'm not a huge Russell Westbrook fan, but as a Miami Heat fan... I think the idea of pairing Russ with Jimmy Butler makes the team relevant again. #HEATCulture https://t.co/QakIKr6Ecc — Al (@Alpreneur) July 10, 2019

Rumors of the star leaving the Thunder started after the surprising news that Paul George was leaving Oklahoma City to join Kawhi Leonard on the Clippers.

Westbrook has averaged a triple-double in each of the past three seasons, posting 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists per game in the 2018-19.