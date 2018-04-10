Russell Westbrook needs 16 rebounds in Thunder season finale to average a triple-double again

Russell Westbrook recorded his 25th triple-double on Monday night in the Thunder's 115-93 victory over the Heat. He led the way in an 18-point comeback effort, but at one point of the game something felt off. Westbrook has always been someone to rack up rebounds, but it felt like he was chasing them.

If he was it worked out because the Thunder won, but he could have an ulterior motive to racking up rebounds this late in the season. Last season, Westbrook became the second player in NBA history to average a triple-double. He'll have the chance to do it again in Oklahoma City's season finale on Wednesday. Westbrook needs 16 rebounds against the Grizzlies to do it.

Westbrook will have his own page in the record books if he pulls this off. Oscar Robertson only averaged a triple-double for an entire season once. It was so impressive that nobody was able to replicate it until Westbrook last season. That speaks volumes to just how difficult it is and now he might do it two years in a row.

It will be worth keeping an eye on the Thunder on Wednesday, for no other reason than to see if Westbrook can do it again. Then the debates will begin. Which triple-double season was more impressive: Last season when he had all the hype and expectation around him or this one where he's somehow flown under the radar?