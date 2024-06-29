With NBA free agency nearly approaching, Saturday is the deadline for most players with player options to make decisions about their future. All eyes are on the big names that are still playing at a superstar level, but there are still a few future Hall of Famers with a bit left in the tank with choices to make. On Saturday, two of those former greats did just that: according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Russell Westbrook has picked up his option to return to the Clippers for roughly $4 million, while Kevin Love has declined his option with the Heat and will become a free agent.

Westbrook may be under contract with the Clippers now, but that doesn't mean he will be on the team next season. The Athletic's Law Murray reported that it is uncertain whether or not the Clippers will keep him. They have been linked to other veteran point guards like Kyle Lowry and Chris Paul this offseason, and reports had indicated that the team planned to move on after the season.

If the Clippers decide against keeping Westbrook, he would be a pretty straightforward trade candidate at his low salary. However, picking up the option was still financially shrewd on his part because his minimum as a free agent, which is likely what he would have been offered, is less than $4 million.

Love's situation is almost the opposite. While he opted out of his deal, Wojnarowski reported that "both sides are enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal in the opening days of free agency." Love joined the Heat after a 2023 buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers and has been a consistent contributor as a role player. He averaged 8.8 points and 6.1 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per game for the Heat last season.

Westbrook and Love aren't quite the All-Stars they used to be, but both still have something to contribute in the right, low-minute context. Veterans like them tend to be coveted by contenders for their experience as much as their skill set, so both should still have roles next season.