Russell Westbrook refusing to check out before 20-20-20 triple-double was different than 60-point chases

Whatever you think of Russell Westbrook -- MVP or stat-stuffer -- there's no denying that he's one of the most fascinating players in basketball to watch. On Tuesday night, Westbrook gave us a historic effort, logging the second ever 20-20-20, putting him next to Wilt Chamberlain in the NBA record books.

Westbrook dedicated the performance, which helped OKC beat the Lakers 119-103, to late rapper Nipsey Hussle. Westbrook finished with 21 assists, 20 points and 20 rebounds, while Jerami Grant led the team in scoring with 22.

On Wednesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Westbrook's ridiculous night. They first debunk the idea that him not coming off the court is bad, because this isn't like him going for 60 points.

"When Devin Booker was trying to go for 60 in Utah, and Quin Snyder was calling timeout and fouling him so he couldn't get it, good for Quin Snyder for doing that," Kanell said.

Bell went on to explain why last night was different.

"You talk about records that, recently, you didn't think would be touched. You got Wilt scoring 100, you got averaging a triple double ... And now you're talking about a 20-20-20 game ... He's accomplished two of those feats," Bell said.

