Watch Now: Russell Westbrook Tests Positive For Coronavirus ( 0:43 )

Houston Rockets All-Star Russell Westbrook announced on Twitter Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, and quarantining at home. Westbrook, James Harden and Luc Mbah a Moute did not travel with the Rockets when the team left for Orlando to compete in the NBA's resumption plan.

In his statement, Westbrook wrote:

"I tested positive for COVID-19 prior to my team's departure to Orlando. I'm currently feeling well, quarantined, and looking forward to rejoining my teammates when I am cleared. Thank you all for the well wishes and continued support. Please take this virus seriously. Be safe. Mask up! #whynot"

The Rockets held their first practice since the hiatus on Saturday without their star backcourt of Westbrook and Harden, and while head coach Mike D'Antoni didn't give specifics about their absences, he did say he expected them to join the team "in a few days." Westbrook's diagnosis makes it different for him. In order for him to rejoin his teammates in Orlando, he will need to test negative for the coronavirus twice, per the NBA's health and safety protocols.

When Westbrook arrives in Orlando, he'll then have to undergo the same 48-hour quarantine period that's required for all players within the bubble. Only then will he be able to participate in basketball activities. While Westbrook said in his statement that he's "feeling well," it's unclear if he's exhibiting any symptoms of the virus. If he is, then it could be more than a few days before he's able to rejoin the Rockets at Disney World.

The NBA season doesn't resume until July 30, and the Rockets' first game isn't until July 31 against the Dallas Mavericks, so Westbrook still has two weeks to fully recover and join his team at Disney World.