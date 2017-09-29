Russell Westbrook signs reportedly largest contract in NBA history worth $205M
Westbrook had until Oct. 16 to make a decision with the Oklahoma City Thunder
The wait is over for the Oklahoma City Thunder.
A few months after they put the offer on the table, Russell Westbrook has reportedly agreed to sign a 5-year, $205M extension with the team.
According to Wojnarowski, this is now the largest contract in NBA history.
Shortly after the reports, the Thunder confirmed the deal.
Last week at Thunder media day, GM Sam Presti told reporters he wasn't concerned with the fact that training camp was set to begin without an answer from Westbrook about the extension, which the Thunder had put on table back in June. The deadline for Westbrook to make a decision was Oct. 16, and Presti said that until that day passed, "I'm not gonna put a label or adjective or anything like that on it."
Now, Presti can officially put a label on the Westbrook extension: signed.
This is surely a huge weight off the shoulders of Presti and the rest of the organization, as the possibility no longer exists that next summer could have been a repeat of the Kevin Durant situation.
The extension will keep Westbrook in Oklahoma City through the 2022-23 season.
