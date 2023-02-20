Former MVP Russell Westbrook plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he finalizes a buyout with the Utah Jazz, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Westbrook was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Jazz ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month.

In 52 games for the Lakers this season, the majority of them off the bench, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game. But while his counting stats were still solid, his defense, inefficient shooting (41.7 percent from the field, 29.6 percent from 3-point land) and poor fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis were once again an issue for the Lakers.

But despite some of Westbrook's issues with the Lakers, Paul George told the media earlier this month that the Clippers' players wanted to bring in the veteran.

"I mean if there's, you know, somebody out there -- Russell," George said. "If it makes sense and obviously it goes with our team, we're all for it. You know, we need a point guard. But you know, [at] the same [time], I think we're good as well. If nothing happened, we got enough in this locker room to be able to make it work.

"But it would definitely improve our team if we had that traditional point guard to kind of get us in things and make the game easy. So hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out."

