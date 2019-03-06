Russell Westbrook to Karl-Anthony Towns: 'Get to the [bleeping] playoffs before you speak to me'

Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook has a track record of wearing his emotions on his sleeve both on and off the court.

During Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook got involved in a verbal spat with Karl-Anthony Towns in which he uttered: "get to the f------ playoffs before you speak to me."

The most interesting part of Westbrook's volatile comment is that the Timberwolves were a playoff team last season. Minnesota found themselves matched up with the Houston Rockets in the opening round and were eliminated in five games.

While that's not exactly an extensive track record in the postseason, Westbrook obviously doesn't have a firm grasp of what he was trying to convey when delivering this message.

In the end, it was Towns and the Timberwolves who enjoyed the last laugh as they secured a 131-120 win over the Thunder at the Target Center. Minnesota's star big man finished with 41 points on 15-of-27 shooting while also grabbing 14 rebounds. Towns narrowly outscored Westbrook, who finished with a 38-point performance on the night.

In addition, it was the third victory in three tries for the Timberwolves over the Thunder this season and it was also the first time that Minnesota earned a win by more than two points over Oklahoma City.

We'll find out soon enough how Westbrook and the Thunder bounce back from this loss as they're scheduled to take on another Northwest Division rival, the Portland Trail Blazers, on Thursday night (10:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).