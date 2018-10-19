Russell Westbrook to make season debut on Friday, according to Clippers coach Doc Rivers' 'inside sources'

Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers' "sources" claim that Oklahoma City Thunder star Russell Westbrook will make his season debut on Friday, after missing Tuesday's season opener while recovering from offseason knee surgery.

According to Rivers, as the team prepares for their home game against the Thunder on Friday, his sources have confirmed that the former NBA MVP will indeed play at Staples Center.

Via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Doc Rivers on preparing for the Thunder with Westbrook vs. without Westbrook: "We're just preparing for West. We have inside sources. I'm breaking it now West is going to play." — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 18, 2018

Rivers seems 100 percent certain that Westbrook will make his season debut, although the Thunder continue to report that the star player is "out" for Friday's game. Even Thunder coach Billy Donovan had no new updates regarding the veteran point guard at Thursday's practice, as Erik Horne of The Oklahoman reported:

Same from Billy Donovan on Russell Westbrook today: “He did some. He’s practicing some, but again, I don’t have any more update on what it’s been. He continues to get better, continues to do more and more. We’ll see how he’s feeling.” — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) October 18, 2018

The bottom line is, Westbrook is still recovering from knee surgery on September 12, his fourth knee surgery since 2013. It's clear that the Thunder are being cautious with his right knee injury, especially considering his past history with knee ailments. When one considers that Dennis Schroder is now his primary backup and can fill in adequately as the starting point guard, there's really no reason to rush him back, even if that means the team gets off to a slow start at the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

Speaking of Schroder, while he did struggle from the field (7-of-19) in the season opener versus the Golden State Warriors, he also posted a productive stat line of 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists. That's not even mentioning that he nearly led the Thunder to an upset victory over the Warriors until Golden State pulled away in the final minute of regulation with a 108-100 victory.

In other words, this isn't like the past couple of seasons where Westbrook's backups at point guard consisted of guys like Raymond Felton and Cameron Payne. His usage percentage of 33.2 percent last season was the highest in the league, higher than other workhorses such as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The former NBA MVP no longer has to push himself through ailments in order to carry this team, as the Thunder actually some have depth on their side heading into this season.

OKC will tip off versus the Clippers at Staples Center at 10:30 pm ET on Friday night. We'll find out soon enough if Rivers' "sources" are accurate with their reporting.

If so, we'll be able to see Patrick Beverley versus Westbrook. That's notable, because it was Beverley who gave the veteran point guard his first-ever serious knee injury.