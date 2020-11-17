Russell Westbrook may want out of Houston, but his enormous contract has made finding a trade destination difficult. Westbrook is owed $132.6 million over the next three seasons. He is also a 32-year-old that relies on athleticism and struggles to shoot. Unsurprisingly, few teams appear interested in taking on that much money for such a player, even one coming off of an All-NBA selection. One team that might is one of the few teams that has a contract as toxic as Westbrook's.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Rockets and Wizards have discussed swapping Westbrook for John Wall. Wall's contract is nearly identical to Westbrook's with three years and around $132 million left. Washington's interest in such a deal is likely based on Wall's health. He did not play last season while recovering from a torn Achilles tendon. That is one of the worst injuries a basketball player can suffer, especially one whose game is based so heavily on athleticism.

In Westbrook, the Wizards would get a similarly athletic point guard with fewer health risks. Pairing him with Bradley Beal and the possible return of free agent Davis Bertans should vault the Wizards back into contention for a playoff spot. With Beal's free agency looming in 2022, that could be an effective recruiting pitch.

But the Rockets are perfectly aware of this, and they wouldn't give the Wizards Westbrook out of the kindness of their hearts. They'd be giving up the best player in the deal, and unlike most Westbrook trades, they wouldn't be giving up the worst contract. According to Charania, the deal has not yet gained any traction because the Rockets want more assets than Washington has offered. That could involve draft capital, including the No. 9 overall pick in Wednesday's NBA Draft, or young players.

Westbrook's contract severely limits the sort of teams that can actually trade for him. Washington appears to be one of the first teams to register genuine interest. That doesn't mean a deal will happen or is even close, but it's the most encouraging sign yet that his wish for a trade will be granted.