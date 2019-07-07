Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Rockets, Heat, Pistons potential landing spots as star talks future with Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder shocked the NBA world when they traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers very early on Saturday morning. But according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there was another scenario where George could have been on his way to Toronto to team up with Kawhi Leonard.

Per Wojnarowskii, the Thunder were "willing" to put together a package of Russell Westbrook and George to send to the Toronto Raptors, but the deal never got close to being completed.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Thunder GM Sam Presti "had been willing to pursue a package of Russell Westbrook and Paul George to the Raptors, but no talks ever gained traction."

The Thunder ended up trading George to the Clippers in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps. Los Angeles made the deal in order to pair George to star forward Kawhi Leonard, who signed a four-year, $141 million contract with the team on Saturday.

Following George's departure, it seems like a rebuild would be the best path forward for the Thunder, so it was little surprise when Wojnarowski reported later on Saturday afternoon that Sam Presti and Co. are investigating potential Westbrook trades. Via ESPN:

Oklahoma City All-Star guard Russell Westbrook and his agent, Thad Foucher, are engaged with Thunder general manager Sam Presti about the next steps of Westbrook's career, including the possibility of a trade before the start of next season, league sources told ESPN. The two sides have 11 years of history together, and both understand that the time has likely come to explore trade possibilities for Westbrook, league sources said.

Due to his inflated annual salary and aggressive style of play, not every team would be interested in acquiring Westbrook, but he would have some suitors. According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets would all potentially be interested in adding Westbrook via trade.

From The Athletic:

And while the mountains of money owed to Westbrook are known to have scared quite a few general managers away, sources say that Detroit and Miami are very real possibilities as potential landing spots for the 30-year-old eight-time All-Star. ... Rival executives have also pinpointed the Houston Rockets as a likely suitor, which would come as no surprise considering the way general manager Daryl Morey has prioritized the pursuit of stars during his entire career (not to mention the possible reunion between Westbrook and his old Thunder teammate James Harden). The notion of Westbrook sharing the floor with two other ball-dominant guards is unorthodox, to say the least, but Morey has long held the belief that landing as many elite players as possible is the path to championship glory.

Oklahoma City has had first-round exits in each of the last three seasons, including losing to the Portland Trail Blazers in five games in the opening round of the 2019 postseason.

The Thunder do have a solid group to build around with Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in addition to a bulk of first-round picks. Now Presti will have the tough task of gaining maximum value in exchange for Westbrook.