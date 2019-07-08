Russell Westbrook trade rumors: Thunder listening to offers for All-Star guard; Rockets, Heat, Pistons showing interest

It appears as though Russell Westbrook could be on his way out of Oklahoma City.

After reportedly meeting with Westbrook and his agent, the Thunder are now receptive to trade calls for the former MVP, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Charania points out that while the Thunder may be open to moving Westbrook, the timing is tough at this point in the summer due to salaries being frozen across the NBA from free-agent deals.

This is based upon relationships on all sides — Russell Westbrook, agent Thad Foucher and GM Sam Presti — and collaborating together and examining alternative solutions. Trade timing is challenging this late in the summer due to salaries frozen across NBA from free-agent deals. https://t.co/L0ABYFwAfH — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2019

Due to his inflated annual salary and aggressive style of play, not every team would be interested in acquiring Westbrook, but he would have some suitors. According to a report from Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons, Miami Heat and Houston Rockets would all potentially be interested in adding Westbrook via trade.

From The Athletic:

And while the mountains of money owed to Westbrook are known to have scared quite a few general managers away, sources say that Detroit and Miami are very real possibilities as potential landing spots for the 30-year-old eight-time All-Star. ... Rival executives have also pinpointed the Houston Rockets as a likely suitor, which would come as no surprise considering the way general manager Daryl Morey has prioritized the pursuit of stars during his entire career (not to mention the possible reunion between Westbrook and his old Thunder teammate James Harden). The notion of Westbrook sharing the floor with two other ball-dominant guards is unorthodox, to say the least, but Morey has long held the belief that landing as many elite players as possible is the path to championship glory.

The Thunder shocked the NBA world when they traded Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers very early on Saturday morning, and now the ripple effects are being felt. According to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, there was another scenario where George could have been on his way to Toronto to team up with Kawhi Leonard.

Per Wojnarowskii, the Thunder were "willing" to put together a package that included both Westbrook and George to send to the Toronto Raptors, but the deal never got close to being completed.

The Thunder ended up trading George to the Clippers in exchange for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps. Los Angeles made the deal in order to pair George to star forward Kawhi Leonard, who signed a four-year, $141 million contract with the team on Saturday.

Following George's departure, it seems like a rebuild would be the best path forward for the Thunder, so it isn't especially surprising that the Thunder are entertaining trade talks for their star guard.

The Thunder do have a solid group to build around with Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari in addition to a bulk of first-round picks. Now Presti will have the tough task of gaining maximum value in exchange for Westbrook.