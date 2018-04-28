Russell Westbrook tries to swipe phone out of heckling fan's hand after Jazz eliminate Thunder

Let's just say this: As an NBA fan, it's probably not the wisest decision to hang over the railing and heckle Russell Westbrook as he walks into the locker room minutes after his team was just eliminated from the playoffs. I mean, I know these people think it's their right as a paying customer to act like children and all, but take a look at the death stare Russ throws this dummy after the Oklahoma City Thunder's 96-91 Game 6 loss in Utah and tell me this guy would want any part of Westbrook outside the arena.

“Get that phone outta my face” 😳 pic.twitter.com/YfdcQBcjdd — ESPN (@espn) April 28, 2018

Seriously, did you not just watch Westbrook jack up 46 shots trying to keep his team alive? Forty. Six. Shots. The guy is a competitor the likes of which professional sports only sees once or twice a decade, if that. This is not a man that takes well to losing. This is not a man who is going to take kindly to some stranger clearly invading his space by shoving his phone in his face. Heck, this wasn't even the first time on Friday night that Westbrook nearly had a fan wetting his pants. Some other bozo tried a similar routine on Russ at halftime, and that didn't exactly go well either:

It just makes me laugh how quickly these guys back off their tough-guy taunts the minute someone who's actually tough calls them on their antics. Some other player might let you have your fake-tough-guy moment, but not Russ. That is the wrong dude to test.