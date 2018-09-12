Russell Westbrook undergoes knee surgery; OKC Thunder to re-evaluate superstar in four weeks
Westbrook, who experienced inflammation over the weekend, has now had four procedures on his right knee since 2013
The Oklahoma City Thunder had quite the successful summer as they surprised a lot of people by getting Paul George to re-sign on a four-year deal. Unfortunately, their pre-season preparations just took a big hit with star point guard Russell Westbrook undergoing knee surgery on Wednesday. He is expected to be re-evaluated in about four weeks, per the team's press release.
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook underwent a successful arthroscopic procedure on his right knee, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti announced today.
The Thunder, Westbrook and his representation determined that after he experienced inflammation in his knee this past weekend that the best course of action was the proactive procedure.
Westbrook will be re-evaluated in approximately four weeks, at which time a further update will be provided.
With the NBA season set to tip off in just over four weeks on Tuesday, Oct. 16, this means Westbrook is likely to -- at the least -- miss the entirety of training camp and preseason action. Hopefully he will be ready for the Thunder's first game on opening night against the Golden State Warriors, but it's a definite possibility that this procedure will force him to miss some regular-season games.
That's tough news for the Thunder, who will have to navigate an extremely deep and talented Western Conference once again this season. Potentially losing Westbrook for even just a couple weeks of regular-season action would be a real blow. But besides however long Westbrook is out right now, what's perhaps more concerning is that this is yet another surgery for Westbrook on his right knee.
Since tearing his meniscus back in the 2013 playoffs, this is now the fourth procedure Westbrook has needed on his right knee. Yes, this is "just" an arthroscopic procedure, but that's still not good news for a player who relies so heavily on his athleticism.
With Westbrook injured, this means Dennis Schroder, who just arrived in OKC this summer from the Hawks, will be thrust into the starting point guard role during preseason action. It will be a good opportunity for him to prove himself on his new team.
