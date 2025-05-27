Russell Westbrook announced on Tuesday that he was having surgery on his right hand to fix a pair of breaks that he suffered during the season, per Law Murray.

"This morning, I'm undergoing surgery on my right hand to fix two breaks that happened during the season," Westbrook wrote. "I'm grateful for everyone's support all year and I can't wait to be back out there at 100% soon. The comeback is already in motion."

Westbrook had a few fingers on his right hand that were pretty heavily taped during the Nuggets playoff run, and now we know more specifically what happened.

Westbrook revitalized his career once again in Denver this season, becoming an important part of the Nuggets rotation and helping them reach the conference semifinals. Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 6.1 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game for the Nuggets in the regular season and played a key role in a few of their wins in the first round against the team that let him walk this summer, the Los Angeles Clippers.

However, he struggled to replicate that success in the second round against another of his old squads, the Oklahoma City Thunder. It's hard to blame Westbrook's shooting struggles entirely on a hand injury, as his 3-point shooting of 31.7% was slightly above his career percentage from deep. That said, it was yet another injury the Nuggets were dealing with on a roster already with a short rotation.

As a team, Denver seemed out of gas by the time Game 7 arrived in Oklahoma City. Aaron Gordon's hamstring injury loomed large, even as he gutted through 24 minutes of play, but everyone on the Nuggets roster seemed to be running on fumes as they got bounced in a conference semis Game 7 for the second straight year.

Westbrook, as he notes in his statement, plans on being back at 100% "soon," but he has a decision to make in the next month regarding his player option worth just north of $6 million. He seemed to find a comfortable fit in Denver, but the Nuggets have some major decisions to make this summer about how much they want to try and shake things up on their roster to make another push behind Nikola Jokić.