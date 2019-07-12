Russell Westbrook was traded to the Rockets during his own comedy show in Oklahoma

If someone not named Adrian Wojnarowski told you that Russell Westbrook was headed to the Houston Rockets as part of a blockbuster trade involving Chris Paul, you might've assumed they were joking.

But that's nothing compared to Westbrook himself, who was literally joking at the time he was dealt by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The former NBA MVP has hosted charity comedy events in the state capital in years past, but on Thursday night, Westbrook and comedian Demetrius Deason teamed up for their first appearance at Cain's Ballroom in Tulsa. It was there, right in the middle of his own comedy show, that the eight-time All-Star learned he'd been dealt to another team for the first time in his career.

As Yahoo! Sports noted, Westbrook's longtime commitment to the Oklahoma area was evidenced by his mere presence at the show, which benefited the Light It Up Foundation for student-athletes. Westbrook even took a moment to thank the Tulsa crowd in an unofficial farewell after news spread of his impending move to Houston, drawing cheers of support.

Russell Westbrook taliked to the crowd and thanked Oklahoma. pic.twitter.com/KgIBOeCuqw — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson (@ScoopB) July 12, 2019

The trade couldn't have completely caught Westbrook off guard, of course. Previous reports indicated he had met with Thunder management to pursue potential avenues out of Oklahoma City following the team's obvious shift to rebuilding with the trade of fellow star Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Westbrook isn't the only big name to learn of big offseason news while at a show, either. Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse unashamedly admitted this week he was in Vegas watching a Prince impersonator when he realized Kawhi Leonard had fled to the Clippers and taken George with him.