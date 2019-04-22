Russell Westbrook's continuing issues with the media highlight dynamic relationship between players and reporters
Westbrook does not like answering questions
Russell Westbrook vs, the media would is the rivalry to beat in these NBA playoffs. Damian Lillard's issues with Westbrook have stolen the spotlight, but that doesn't mean that Westbrook's issues with the media are going unnoticed.
After the Thunder's loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday, Westbrook dismissed a question about how Lillard got rolling in the third quarter. He simply called it a good question and responded "not sure," per Ben Golliver.
Westbrook has a tendency to be short with reporters after a loss, and he has had a long-running beef with The Oklahoman's Berry Tramel. While his normal response is "next question," Westbrook is apparently trying to switch his game up a little bit. He of course is not the only athlete in the country to have this type of relationship with reporters.
Raja Bell believes it comes down how emotional players are after games, specifically losses.
"When you're asking an athlete questions, right after an emotional game at times, and you want an in-depth answer... quite frankly, we haven't had time to digest it yet, we don't really know what happened," Bell said on Monday's "Off the Bench" with Tommy Tran.
While emotions sometimes get the best of players in those situations, Bell added that journalists are trying to do their jobs.
"Those guys have a job to do, the same we have a job to do to go out and play," he said. "And it's not fair to the reporter for you to be up there -- if they're valid questions, and they pertain to what happened that night and he's trying to do his job -- for Russ to take this approach with him and not give him an answer, thus not enabling him to do his job."
Bell went on to talk about the players' transparency in the NBA and how accessible it makes players. While that's good, the NBA doesn't want to step back and lose transparency.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NBA Playoffs: Bracket, matchups
A look at every series in the opening round of the playoffs
-
Refs blew late call in 76ers-Nets Game 4
Harris should have been whistled for a foul on Jarrett Allen, according to the league's Last...
-
Raptors vs. Magic series breakdown
The Raptors can put away the Magic by winning Game 5 on Tuesday
-
WNBA, CBS Sports reach multiyear TV deal
CBS Sports will now air 40 WNBA games per season, both in prime time and on weekends
-
Bucks vs. Pistons odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Pistons vs. Bucks game 10,000 time...
-
NBA DFS lineups, best picks for April 22
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2 million in career earnings, gives optimal lineup ad...