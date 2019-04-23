Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers issue statements regarding sexual assault allegations against Luke Walton
The Kings officially introduced Walton last week as their new head coach
Early on Monday evening, a TMZ report indicated that Walton is being sued by a sports reporter who claims that he assaulted her in a hotel room sometime before he became head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers.
Per her complaint, she wanted Walton to write the forward of a book she was working on, and went to his hotel room to discuss the project. It was then that Walton allegedly pinned her down to the bed and attempted to force himself upon her.
The Sacramento Kings issued a statement on Monday night addressing the sexual assault allegations involving head coach Luke Walton.
"We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time."
The Lakers also released a statement in response to the allegations, stressing that this alleged incident took place before Walton's tenure as Lakers head coach and also stating that it had not been made aware to them during his three seasons leading the franchise.
Walton was let go by the Los Angeles Lakers following the conclusion of a disappointing season, but was hired just a few days later by the Sacramento Kings.
The Kings officially introduced Walton as their new head coach just last week. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Walton's contract reportedly runs through the 2022-23 season, concurrent with the four-year extension awarded to GM Vlade Divac.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Monday: Scores, updates, highlights
There are just two playoff games on Monday night after a busy weekend
-
Bucks vs. Pistons series breakdown
The Bucks finished off their opening round series against the Pistons in four games
-
Warriors vs. Clippers series breakdown
The Warriors took firm control of their best-of-seven series with a win in Game 4 on Sunda...
-
Series breakdown: Thunder vs. Blazers
The Blazers took a commanding 3-1 lead in their series on Sunday
-
Nuggets vs. Spurs series breakdown
The No. 2 Nuggets can take their first lead of the series on Tuesday at the Pepsi Center for...
-
76ers vs. Nets series breakdown
The 76ers will try to take both games in Brooklyn and take a 3-1 lead back to Philly