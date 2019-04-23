Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers issue statements regarding sexual assault allegations against Luke Walton

Early on Monday evening, a TMZ report indicated that Walton is being sued by a sports reporter who claims that he assaulted her in a hotel room sometime before he became head coach for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per her complaint, she wanted Walton to write the forward of a book she was working on, and went to his hotel room to discuss the project. It was then that Walton allegedly pinned her down to the bed and attempted to force himself upon her.

The Sacramento Kings issued a statement on Monday night addressing the sexual assault allegations involving head coach Luke Walton.

"We are aware of the report and are gathering additional information. We have no further comment at this time."

The Lakers also released a statement in response to the allegations, stressing that this alleged incident took place before Walton's tenure as Lakers head coach and also stating that it had not been made aware to them during his three seasons leading the franchise.

Walton was let go by the Los Angeles Lakers following the conclusion of a disappointing season, but was hired just a few days later by the Sacramento Kings.

The Kings officially introduced Walton as their new head coach just last week. The terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Walton's contract reportedly runs through the 2022-23 season, concurrent with the four-year extension awarded to GM Vlade Divac.