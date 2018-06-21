Sacramento Kings select Duke's Marvin Bagley III with No. 2 overall pick in 2018 NBA Draft
Bagley was the ACC Player of the Year last season and could be a seamless fit alongside De'Aaron Fox in Sacramento
The Sacramento Kings have made former Duke star Marvin Bagley III the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Bagley, who was the ACC Player of the Year in his lone college season, averaged 21.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in steering the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and a 29-8 overall record.
Sacramento selecting Bagley III at No. 2 isn't a surprise for those who have followed the lead-up to the draft closely. It was widely reported on Thursday afternoon that the Kings had "locked in" on the Duke star with their top pick, and had every intention of selecting him over the likes of Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Michael Porter Jr., among others.
In drafting Bagley III, the Kings get an uber productive player who has thrived at every level of basketball he's played. Coming out of high school, he was the No. 1 recruit across all positions. And in college, he put up arguably some of the most impressive stats in the country, dominating the glass and stealing the shine of fellow one-and-done teammates Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval.
Bagley III's leaping ability, offensive prowess and overall versatility should make him a seamless addition for the Kings alongside a youthful, promising core that includes De'Aaron Fox, Harry Giles, Skal Labissiere and Buddy Hield. He's likely to be an instant impact addition for the Kings as they look to improve on their dismal 27-55 campaign last season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hornets trade down for Bridges
The Hornets and Clippers made a quick swap to get the players they wanted
-
NBA Draft 2018: Live updates
The 2018 NBA Draft is finally here and we'll have LIVE updates through the night
-
2018 NBA Draft trade tracker
Keep up to date with the latest trades from the 2018 NBA Draft
-
NBA Draft grades: Pick-by-pick breakdown
Follow along with the entire NBA draft
-
Draft rumors: Mavs trade up for Doncic
Luka Doncic, the EuroLeague MVP, heads to Dallas
-
Doncic goes No. 3, traded to Mavericks
Doncic has played with Real Madrid since 2015