Sacramento Kings select Duke's Marvin Bagley III with No. 2 overall pick in 2018 NBA Draft

The Sacramento Kings have made former Duke star Marvin Bagley III the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. Bagley, who was the ACC Player of the Year in his lone college season, averaged 21.2 points and 11.1 rebounds per game in steering the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and a 29-8 overall record.

Sacramento selecting Bagley III at No. 2 isn't a surprise for those who have followed the lead-up to the draft closely. It was widely reported on Thursday afternoon that the Kings had "locked in" on the Duke star with their top pick, and had every intention of selecting him over the likes of Luka Doncic, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Michael Porter Jr., among others.

For the fifth straight year a @DukeMBB player has been taken in the Top 3 — the longest such streak in NBA Draft history. pic.twitter.com/y63l6WCCEI — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 21, 2018

In drafting Bagley III, the Kings get an uber productive player who has thrived at every level of basketball he's played. Coming out of high school, he was the No. 1 recruit across all positions. And in college, he put up arguably some of the most impressive stats in the country, dominating the glass and stealing the shine of fellow one-and-done teammates Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Trent Jr. and Trevon Duval.

Bagley III's leaping ability, offensive prowess and overall versatility should make him a seamless addition for the Kings alongside a youthful, promising core that includes De'Aaron Fox, Harry Giles, Skal Labissiere and Buddy Hield. He's likely to be an instant impact addition for the Kings as they look to improve on their dismal 27-55 campaign last season.