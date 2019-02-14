Sacramento Kings tweet out notes to every NBA team for Valentine's Day, and some of them are cold-blooded

More often than not, when brands or organizations try to be funny on Twitter, it's hit or miss -- and usually the latter. They try hard to be clever, but end up falling short of the mark. However, there are some NBA teams that manage to hit things pitch-perfect.

The Sacramento Kings tend to be one of those teams. Sure, they'll miss every once in a while, but more often than not their jokes are on point.

Their effort on Valentine's Day was no exception, as the Kings Twitter account had a day. The Kings are ninth in the West right now, a game back of the Clippers, but they've become one of basketball's most intriguing and, dare I say, fun teams to watch. That's thanks in no small part to draftees like De'Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III, but they've had a special player this year who they didn't draft.

The Kings thanked the Pelicans for Buddy Hield, who's scoring a team-high 20.5 points per game this season. To acquire Hield, the Kings traded DeMarcus Cousins last season while taking on the contracts of Tyreke Evans and Langston Galloway. It's a deal Pelican fans would likely prefer to forget, but the Kings aren't going to let them -- nor should they after the circus that this season has been for New Orleans.

They also had a very pointed message for the Warriors, who will play at Chase Arena in San Francisco next season, rather than at Oracle in Oakland.

The Kings had some kind words for the Denver Nuggets, because to be frank, we all know what the best types of nuggets are.

The poor Cavaliers are going to have to keep leaving in the past, but hey, when you're the last team to win the Finals that isn't the Warriors, it has to buy you some goodwill around the NBA.

The Clippers also got some love ... Kind of. This bar isn't super high.

And the Kings broke out the big guns to woo the Blazers, another solid follow.

The Kings, however, couldn't muster up anything to say about the Lakers.

It's a clever way to get at everyone, and you can see the full thread at the Kings' account. They do some good work. For some teams, these words are going to hurt, for others they're just innocuous puns. The Kings, however, have a reason to talk this year, and that's good. They play at a high pace, they're fun to watch in general and they clearly have the feistiness to back it up -- even on the social side.